US-China tariff truce may not hit Apple India's smartphone plans

Just days after Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook had announced in a post-earnings analyst call that a majority of iPhones for the American market would be airlifted from India starting this quarter, the changing geopolitical scenario has raised question marks over the Cupertino major’s plans. After a bitter battle, the United States and China recently agreed on a sharp drop in their punitive tariffs for the next 90 days--within which they plan to finalise an agreement.

The government is watching the developments closely, but is not too worried that a tariff truce between the US and China could hurt the