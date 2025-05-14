Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 09:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / US-China tariff truce may not hit Apple India's smartphone plans

US-China tariff truce may not hit Apple India's smartphone plans

The government is watching the developments closely, but is not too worried that a tariff truce between the US and China could hurt the chances of India's electronics products on the global stage

apple, apple logo
Premium

(Photo: Reuters)

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Just days after Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook had announced in a post-earnings analyst call that a majority of iPhones for the American market would be airlifted from India starting this quarter, the changing geopolitical scenario has raised question marks over the Cupertino major’s plans. After a bitter battle, the United States and China recently agreed on a sharp drop in their punitive tariffs  for the next 90 days--within which they plan to finalise an agreement.
 
The government is watching the developments closely, but is not too worried that a tariff truce between the US and China could hurt the
Topics : Tim Cook Apple iPhone iPhones US tariffs Electronics manufacturing China United States

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon