US oil output to decline in 2026; Indian import plans may be hit

Despite the Donald Trump administration's push to raise domestic crude production, slowing global oil demand, extreme uncertainty about the future of US trade, and a looming supply surplus are expected to impact US oil production growth beginning later this year, S&P Global Commodity Insights has said. The new forecast of an annual decline in 2026 would also affect plans of Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) to import more from the US, a senior refinery official said.

The changing demand scenario could lead to an annual decline in output in 2026—the first year-on-year decline in US production in roughly