US President Donald Trump's drug price slash could sting Indian pharma

US President Donald Trump signing an executive order (EO) to bring the prices of prescription drugs in America in line with those paid by comparable nations is likely to have a two-pronged impact on India. First, multinational firms may look to raise drug prices in other markets, including India, thereby affecting Indian patients. Second, Indian drug exporters are expected to face pricing pressure in the US in the medium term.

On May 11, Trump announced plans to sign what he called “the most consequential EO in US history”, aiming to reduce prescription drug and pharmaceutical (pharma) prices in the US