US reciprocal tariff: Time to abandon protectionist mindset, says Goyal

With less than three weeks to go for the US reciprocal tariff plan to come into action, the Union government has asked industry to shed the current protectionist stance.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has “cautioned export promotion councils to come out of their protectionist mindset and encouraged them to be bold and ready to deal with the world from a position of strength and self-confidence,’’ according to a government statement late Thursday evening.

After a virtual consultation meeting with exporters and other industry representatives, Goyal said in a social media post that the discussions revolved around ways to