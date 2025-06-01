US sanctions on Russia likely to cripple India's crude oil imports

A powerful senator in America has sponsored a Bill increasing sanctions on Russian crude oil after Russian President Vladimir Putin last weekend bombed Ukraine.

The Bill, if cleared, will cripple India’s import of Russian oil, according to industry officials and the ship-tracking data.

New measures from America are “secondary sanctions”, like a 500 per cent tariff on countries buying Russian energy, targeting India and China. The proposed law endangers supplies of nearly two million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian crude oil, worth around $154 million, at the rates worked out in February, according to calculations by Business Standard based