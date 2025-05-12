US seeks greater India market access for its data centre companies

The United States is pushing for greater access for its data centre operators eyeing the Indian market and is expected to seek a more streamlined process for establishing both large-scale greenfield data centre parks and smaller greenfield or brownfield facilities, sources told Business Standard.

As part of the ongoing discussions around the bilateral trade agreement (BTA), the US is likely to negotiate favourable terms for its companies--ranging from affordable land and uninterrupted electricity supply, tax breaks, and duty exemptions for some of the imported products, such as switches and switchgears, sources said.

“That is one of the demands