US tariff cut lifts sentiment for Indian gems and jewellery sector

Reciprocal tariffs imposed on Indian gems and jewellery, including diamonds, last year disrupted trade flows between India and the US, which is the largest market for the precious stone, with a share of more than 30 per cent.

The impact resulted in a 44.5 per cent drop in exports to the US between April and December 2025, with cut and polished diamonds, studded gold jewellery and plain gold jewellery among the hardest hit.

“GJEPC is optimistic that based on India signing the trade deal, loose diamonds and coloured gemstones from India will get the benefit of zero-duty imports in the US, vide Annexure 3 of the US reciprocal tariff list, providing much-needed support for diamond exports. This will enhance trade flows, rebuild confidence and deliver a strong sector-wide boost,” the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said in a statement.

Data from the council show that exports of cut and polished diamonds contracted 60.11 per cent from $3.63 billion in 2024 to $1.45 billion in 2025.

Studded gold jewellery contracted 24.54 per cent, from $2.11 billion to $1.6 billion, while plain gold jewellery declined 28.89 per cent from $258.53 million to $183.84 million.

“After the tariffs and additional tariffs came into effect last year, the sector saw a contraction in demand of as much as 45 per cent. Now, with the new structure, the industry is hoping that demand will bounce back. The US remains the largest market for us,” said Dinesh Navadia, chairman of the Indian Diamond Institute.

He said the sector would continue to look for newer markets such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with a focus on lab-grown diamonds.

A unit operator said finer details were yet to be clarified, adding that weaker diamond demand has meant a smaller workforce for now, though this could change once there is greater clarity and fresh orders begin to come in.

For about 10 months now, the industry in Surat has been grappling with low demand for natural cut and polished diamonds, leading to uncertainty over the future of artisans within the sector.

Surat employs more than 800,000 skilled workers in its diamond industry. Unit managers had previously estimated that a prolonged market downturn, coupled with looming tariffs, could threaten the livelihoods of over 400,000 artisans. But that may change now.

“Tariff cuts lower costs for US importers, provide immense relief to diamond jewellery manufacturers, boost the competitiveness of Indian diamond jewellery, revive demand and stabilise operations,” said Kirit Bhansali, chairman of GJEPC.