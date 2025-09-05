US, UAE boost oil flows to India amid Trump's tariff pressure on Russia

India’s strong relations with West Asian nations and the compulsion by President Donald Trump to ramp up crude oil purchases led to Indian refiners clocking multi-year high imports from the US as well as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to industry sources and market data.

The surge in purchase of costly, higher quality US oil comes even as Industry Minister Piyush Goyal expressed optimism of concluding a bilateral trade agreement with the US by November. After this pact, purchase of oil and US LNG would play a key role.

And. the move to source more oil from the UAE,