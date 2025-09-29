Uttar Pradesh gets military-ware, aerospace investment of ₹34K cr

The Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) attracted almost ₹34,000 crore worth of investment in a bid to boost indigenous aerospace and military-ware production under the Make in India scheme.

The nodal agency UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has allocated 1,000 hectares to 62 companies under UPDIC. “UPEIDA has so far procured more than 2,000 hectares for the flagship UPDIC project across six nodes,” a senior official said.

Some of the major investors in UPDIC include BrahMos Aerospace, Adani Defence Systems and Technologies, Global Engineers, Ancor Research Labs, Bharat Dynamics, NextStrat Tech Vision, and Adhunik Material and Sciences.

