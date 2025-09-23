Valuations reflect upside for listed steel majors despite weak Q2

There are some signs of optimism about India’s steel sector, despite recent moderation in prices and unseasonal weather affecting construction. China has been cutting steel production since April 2025 and is likely to implement another stimulus package for its real estate sector. Both measures are positive for the global industry. The production cuts should restrict the flood of cheap Chinese exports, while the stimulus may boost offtake within China.

In India, growth remains strong with steel consumption and production rising. Prices are likely to have bottomed out or be close to bottoming. Growth momentum could sustain into FY27 or FY28,