Vodafone Idea accuses Reliance Jio, Airtel of giving free 5G services

Predatory pricing is a pricing strategy used by companies to gain market share by setting prices lower than their competitors. Both Airtel and Jio have rejected Vi's latest allegations.

Vi recently approached Trai with a complaint that Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, which it called significant market players (SMP), are indulging in predatory pricing with their respective unlimited 5G offers. Vi is yet to start its own 5G rollout.