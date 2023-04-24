close

Vodafone Idea accuses Reliance Jio, Airtel of giving free 5G services

Vi recently approached Trai with a complaint that Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, which it called SMP, are indulging in predatory pricing with their respective unlimited 5G offers

Vodafone Idea
Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 9:28 PM IST
A preliminary assessment of Vodafone Idea's (Vi's) latest complaint claiming free, unlimited 5G being provided by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel shows it does not hold up to scrutiny, so far, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) officials said. They further said Trai continues to investigate the legal and technical aspects of the complaint and evaluate the statements on the issue made by all parties.
Vi recently approached Trai with a complaint that Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, which it called significant market players (SMP), are indulging in predatory pricing with their respective unlimited 5G offers. Vi is yet to start its own 5G rollout. 
Predatory pricing is a pricing strategy used by companies to gain market share by setting prices lower than their competitors. Both Airtel and Jio have rejected Vi's latest allegations.
