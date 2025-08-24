Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 11:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Vibe coding flips the script on IT hiring, opens doors for non-tech talent

Vibe coding flips the script on IT hiring, opens doors for non-tech talent

IT cos seeking talent from non-tech backgrounds to tap into AI expertise

Artificial intelligence, IT SECTOR
premium

Experts say companies will hire based on three key parameters going forward: tech expertise (knowledge of AI skills), domain expertise (banking, retail, life sciences), and client-specific expertise | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Avik Das Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the software development lifecycle (SDLC), with machines now writing thousands of lines of code once handled by engineers. In response, information technology (IT) services companies are increasingly seeking talent from non-technology backgrounds to tap into their domain expertise. 
While these hires are not trained engineers and cannot write code themselves, companies are unconcerned because code-generation (often referred to as code-gen) startups can autonomously handle coding tasks. 
At Cognizant, nearly 30 per cent of code is now machine-generated, up from 20 per cent earlier this year, said Ravi Kumar, its chief executive officer (CEO). 
“We will
Topics : Artificial intelligence IT services IT companies Cognizant coding
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon