Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Vijay's Meteoric Rise: Comparing Thalapathy's stardom with Rajnikanth, SRK

Vijay's Meteoric Rise: Comparing Thalapathy's stardom with Rajnikanth, SRK

Mass following led to Vijay's rise as India's highest paid actor, so why is he not seen much in ads?

Between 2000 and 2003, when an up and coming actor named Joseph Vijay first became the brand ambassador for Coca-Cola in Tamil Nadu, for the “Coke Kudi da” (roughly meaning “drink Coke”) campaign, he earned in lakhs for each movie. By 2009, when Coca
Premium

Shine Jacob Chennai
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 11:27 PM IST
Between 2000 and 2003, when an up and coming actor named Joseph Vijay first became the brand ambassador for Coca-Cola in Tamil Nadu, for the “Coke Kudi da” (roughly meaning “drink Coke”) campaign, he earned in lakhs for each movie. By 2009, when Coca-Cola wanted Vijay again, he was earning about Rs 8 crore a movie. This time, naturally, Coke had to shell out much more for him.

Fifteen years on, in 2024, Vijay is a bonafide superstar. More specifically, he is the highest paid actor in India and possibly in all of Asia, going by his reported

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon