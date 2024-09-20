Vijay's Meteoric Rise: Comparing Thalapathy's stardom with Rajnikanth, SRK

Between 2000 and 2003, when an up and coming actor named Joseph Vijay first became the brand ambassador for Coca-Cola in Tamil Nadu, for the “Coke Kudi da” (roughly meaning “drink Coke”) campaign, he earned in lakhs for each movie. By 2009, when Coca-Cola wanted Vijay again, he was earning about Rs 8 crore a movie. This time, naturally, Coke had to shell out much more for him.

Fifteen years on, in 2024, Vijay is a bonafide superstar. More specifically, he is the highest paid actor in India and possibly in all of Asia, going by his reported