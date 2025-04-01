Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Visa blues hit Chinese automaker BYD's India EV manufacturing plans

Visa blues hit Chinese automaker BYD's India EV manufacturing plans

Chinese auto major likely to review proposal once curbs are eased

BYD India manufacturing plans, BYD visa issues, BYD MEA visa clearance, BYD Telangana plant denial, BYD Tamil Nadu talks, BYD India regulatory hurdles, BYD Megha Engineering partnership, BYD India investment roadblocks, Chinese automaker India expans
Premium

The Chinese EV maker surpassed US major Tesla in sales in the third quarter of 2024

Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese automaker BYD’s ambitious plans to come up with a manufacturing unit in India seem to have hit visa blues. According to multiple sources aware of the development, the Central government has not cleared the visas of the top executives of the company to travel to India for discussions with multiple stakeholders.
 
The company will reconsider the proposal once the Centre eases its norms, say sources. BYD on Tuesday came out in public denying reports that it is planning to come up with a manufacturing unit in Telangana through a tie up with Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL).
Topics : Electric Vehicles BYD bus Visa changes

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon