Visa blues hit Chinese automaker BYD's India EV manufacturing plans

Chinese automaker BYD’s ambitious plans to come up with a manufacturing unit in India seem to have hit visa blues. According to multiple sources aware of the development, the Central government has not cleared the visas of the top executives of the company to travel to India for discussions with multiple stakeholders.

The company will reconsider the proposal once the Centre eases its norms, say sources. BYD on Tuesday came out in public denying reports that it is planning to come up with a manufacturing unit in Telangana through a tie up with Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL).