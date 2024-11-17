Weak urban demand weighs on FMCG firms in Q2 despite rural market recovery

While rural markets continue to recover, urban markets have become a pain point for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies in the July-September quarter.

In their post-results commentary, companies highlighted the stress seen in urban India. NielsenIQ’s latest data shows that India’s FMCG sector grew 5.7 per cent by value and 4.1 per cent by volume in the July-September quarter, driven by rural demand. Rural demand grew twice as fast as urban demand during this period.

Urban demand grew by 2.8 per cent, while rural demand increased by 6 per cent, up from 5.2 per cent in the April-June quarter.

Brokerages