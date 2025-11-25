Weight-based CAFE relief will 'disproportionately' aid 1 firm: JSW MG Motor

Granting special relief to small petrol cars weighing under 909 kg in the upcoming CAFE-3 emission norms will “disproportionately benefit” a single manufacturer, distort “market competition” and run “contrary to the principle of a level playing field”, JSW MG Motor has told Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in a letter.

“As India targets raising average highway speed from 47 km per hout to nearly 85 km per hout by 2032, structurally stronger vehicles become critical. India continues to face more than 168,000 road fatalities annually, over 70 per cent linked to high speeds. All models rated under Bharat New