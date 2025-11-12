Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Weight of legacy meets quiet resolve in the making of Neville Tata

At 32, Noel Tata's son takes on trustee role as part of the Tata family's succession plan, while continuing to lead Trent Hypermarket's retail operations

Dev Chatterjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

One can often find Neville Tata, 32, the new trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and scion of the Noel Tata family, at Trent Hypermarket’s warehouses early in the morning, checking the quality of fruit and vegetables that will make their way to the shelves of Tata-owned stores later in the day.
 
Neville’s inclusion in the Tata Trusts marks a clear step in the family’s succession plan. Within Tata circles, it’s well known that he shares his father Noel Tata’s humble and understated approach.
 
When proposing Neville’s name to the Tata Trusts board on Tuesday, Darius Khambata, a veteran
