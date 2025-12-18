West Bengal courts investors firmly ahead of Assembly polls next year

A proposed 5,000 mwh battery storage project by the RP-Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) group, new hotel ventures from ITC, and additional commitments from the JSW group were among the key announcements at the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government’s Business & Industry Conclave, held ahead of the Assembly elections next year.

Addressing the conclave, RPSG group Chairman Sanjiv Goenka said the group had invested ₹26,500 crore in West Bengal over the past 15 years. “These are investments on the ground,” he said, while committing the next phase of investment.

“It will probably be one of its first kind in the country --