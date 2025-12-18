Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 09:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / West Bengal courts investors firmly ahead of Assembly polls next year

West Bengal courts investors firmly ahead of Assembly polls next year

Speaking at the conclave, RPSG Group Chairman Sanjiv Goenka said that over the last 15 years, the group has invested Rs 26,500 crore in the state

Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RPSG
premium

Speaking at the conclave, RPSG Group Chairman Sanjiv Goenka said that over the last 15 years, the group has invested Rs 26,500 crore in the state. “These are investments on the ground,” he said while committing the next phase of investment.

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A proposed 5,000 mwh battery storage project by the RP-Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) group, new hotel ventures from ITC, and additional commitments from the JSW group were among the key announcements at the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government’s Business & Industry Conclave, held ahead of the Assembly elections next year.
 
Addressing the conclave, RPSG group Chairman Sanjiv Goenka said the group had invested ₹26,500 crore in West Bengal over the past 15 years. “These are investments on the ground,” he said, while committing the next phase of investment.
 
“It will probably be one of its first kind in the country --
Topics : West Bengal Election Sanjiv Goenka Group JSW Group
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon