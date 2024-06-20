WhatsApp, TikTok, X and content creators emerge as major news sources

Social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube were major sources of news among online users ten years ago. Now, there are others as well. YouTube is used for news by almost a third of global news consumers, WhatsApp by a fifth, followed by TikTok and X. For young people, video is by far the most important source of news, according to a report.



Individual creators are becoming important in the news ecosystem, globally. The proportion of people paying for news, in 20 rich countries, has remained at 17 per cent for the last three years. And, there