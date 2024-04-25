Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Why Caesarean section deliveries are rising at an alarming rate in India

Pregnancy-related complications are one of many reasons why C-sections are burgeoning in India

Caesarean section operation
Premium

The cost differential between a natural birth, through the vagina, and C-section is not much

Sohini DasAshli Varghese Mumbai/New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 11:18 PM IST
In the sultry summers of northern India, a Haryanvi farming family was trying to take their 22-year-old daughter-in-law to the city hospital after the community health centre in the district town near their village said it could not help. The woman had developed a complication known as preeclampsia, a high blood pressure disorder that usually occurs after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

“By the time she reached us in Gurgaon, her condition had worsened. The baby died, and the mother was in the intensive care unit,” says the doctor who attended to her.

If treated on time, the baby would have
Topics : pregnancy Health sector CSEC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTikTok ban in USPre-Open MarketIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon