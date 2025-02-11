Wide-ranging home choices await couples starting their life together

For decades, India’s luxury real estate market was the domain of buyers over 45 — wealthy business magnates and legacy holders. But a new trend is emerging: Younger couples, aged 25-40, are increasingly investing in high-end properties, many of them as they embark on married life. Whether as a symbol of new beginnings or long-term financial planning, this shift highlights the evolving nature of luxury real estate in India.

“The young luxury consumer today is more informed, well-travelled, and discerning,” says Anand Ramachandran, senior vice president of Business Expansion at Prestige Group. “They seek curated spaces, world-class amenities, and homes