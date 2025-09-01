Will provide uninterrupted electricity to farmers: Rajasthan energy min

The Rajasthan government is taking steps to bring down power losses, and to provide uninterrupted electricity supply, especially to farmers during the coming Rabi or winter crop season.

State’s Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar directed the managing directors of discoms or power distribution corporations to prepare an action plan to reduce power losses.

He asked the discoms to identify areas with high distribution losses and implement effective measures to reduce them and monitor them closely.

“Along with strengthening the power system in feeders with high losses, instructions have also been