Monday, May 12, 2025 | 07:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / With 8 housing schemes, Rajasthan lays bricks to bridge shelter divide

With 8 housing schemes, Rajasthan lays bricks to bridge shelter divide

Under the scheme, 80 flats for the high-income group will be constructed in Ganga Apartment, located in Sector 26 of the Pratap Nagar Housing Scheme in Jaipur's Sanganer

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.
Premium

The official said that applications for these schemes are open until June 12.

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Rajasthan Housing Board (RHB) and Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) have launched eight housing and land allotment schemes to tackle the state’s housing shortage. The initiatives aim to meet the rising demand driven by rapid urbanisation, increased rural-to-urban migration, and a widening gap between housing supply and demand.
 
“RHB launched its multi-storey housing schemes on Monday (May 12). Applications will be invited for 427 houses, including 240 multi-storey units and 187 independent houses,” said an RHB official. These schemes aim to provide affordable housing to people.
 
Under the scheme, 80 flats for the high-income group will be constructed in Ganga
Topics : Housing prices rajasthan housing projects

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon