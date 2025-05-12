The Rajasthan Housing Board (RHB) and Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) have launched eight housing and land allotment schemes to tackle the state’s housing shortage. The initiatives aim to meet the rising demand driven by rapid urbanisation, increased rural-to-urban migration, and a widening gap between housing supply and demand.

“RHB launched its multi-storey housing schemes on Monday (May 12). Applications will be invited for 427 houses, including 240 multi-storey units and 187 independent houses,” said an RHB official. These schemes aim to provide affordable housing to people.

Under the scheme, 80 flats for the high-income group will be constructed in Ganga