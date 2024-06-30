With geo-political concerns, engg firms nudge suppliers to 'Make in India'

L&T, the country’s largest engineering firm, is one of several companies that are either building partnerships with the Indian arms of their foreign suppliers or asking their suppliers to set up shop on Indian soil | Representative picture

In a bid to find a long-term solution to unrelenting geopolitical concerns, Indian engineering and capital goods firms are looking to ditch foreign suppliers and collaborate with their Indian entities instead. Executives from these companies termed it an attempt to secure supply chains and cut down transit time.

“If it works, I need not go to Europe,” said Anil Parab, whole-time director of heavy engineering and L&T Valves, with Larsen & Toubro, referring to an investment that L&T is making in research and development and other certifications to develop a special grade of steel in India, along with ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS India). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Multiple trade routes, particularly those that connect India to the European market, have been facing time overruns due to the Red Sea crisis. Trade activity and global supply chains have been under pressure for more than three years now owing to several geopolitical concerns, an issue that engineering firms are now trying to fix.

L&T, the country’s largest engineering firm, is one of several companies that are either building partnerships with the Indian arms of their foreign suppliers or asking their suppliers to set up shop on Indian soil.

Manoj Nair, National Head of Industrial EPC Business at Sterling and Wilson, noted, “We procure a lot of products from various sources such as specialized fire-fighting systems which were imported from Europe. However, currently, major components of the same system are being procured from indigenous sources, thereby eliminating global supply chain risks, reducing costs, and at the same time maintaining quality standards.” Nair said his company is also in discussions with other European and North American supply partners, encouraging them to establish a manufacturing base in India.

KEC International has also adopted a similar approach. Vimal Kejriwal, managing director and chief executive officer of the company, noted that it helps not only to minimise the physical movement of products through international trade routes, “thereby reducing exposure to geopolitical concerns, but also enhances our operational efficiency and responsiveness to market needs.”

Kejriwal said many of the company’s European suppliers and partners, such as ABB, Hitachi, Schneider, and Siemens, already have a significant presence in India. “We are collaborating with them to develop products tailored to the Indian market, which are currently served in markets like China, Europe, and the US,” he added.

The nudge has seen some early success. Kejriwal added that one of the company’s major Korean partners has not only established a plant in India but has also scaled up its operations to meet KEC’s 100 per cent requirements, including local requirements for parts and components.

The alternate approach, some other industry executives point out, could hit a client hurdle. “On certain forging and castings of a certain size, Europe does remain a preferred supplier. This has now been an ongoing discussion in India for the last 15-20 years. We will be very happy if that happens, you know. However, we are willing to experiment, but our end customers in many cases still do not have the confidence that Indian suppliers can deliver it,” Vivek Bhatia, managing director and chief executive officer of thyssenkrupp Industries India, said.

Some, like L&T, are also attempting to increase domestic production, not just as clients but as suppliers too. Parab from L&T noted that many small forging manufacturers in India were importing ingots as their raw material. Companies like L&T source from these Indian manufacturers. “We connected with Siemens Energy and said we can make the ingots at our forging shop,” he said, adding, “Everybody is trying to have a secure supply chain. So, we are also trying some of these kinds of experiments.”