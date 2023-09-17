close
Sensex (0.47%)
67838.63 + 319.63
Nifty (0.44%)
20192.35 + 89.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
5865.90 + 29.65
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40829.90 + 113.85
Nifty Bank (0.50%)
46231.50 + 230.65
Heatmap

With navigation tech advanced, Centre looks to tap heritage of lighthouses

For centuries, lighthouses have been the beacon of hope for scores of such voyagers

Diu’s iconic lighthouse
Premium

Diu’s iconic lighthouse

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 9:05 PM IST
Follow Us
On a windy night in Kavaratti, just before torrential monsoons were bracing to hit India’s southern coast, a team of seafarers huddled in a boat set sail to Suheli Par,

Also Read

Why did Delhi drown under torrential rains, surge in water levels of Yamuna

International tourism reaches pre-pandemic levels, doubles in Q1FY23

Revenge tourism, World Cup fever drive transactions in FY23: Razorpay

Tourism expected to create 130-140 mn jobs by 2030: PM Modi at Rozgar Mela

After bananas, now apples get costlier due to torrential rains in Himachal

33 pilots, 97 cabin-crew members found drunk on duty in H1 of 2023: DGCA

Explore new markets to reach $10 bn exports by 2030: Goyal to spice sector

'Domestic manufacturing of premium lighting products may double in 3 yrs'

Gen X, Millennials curious to leverage AI at work: LinkedIn survey

Brent oil prices top $94 a bbl, up for a third week on supply curbs

Topics : Lighthouse Monsoon Lakshadweep tourism

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 9:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodaySovereign Gold BondGold - Silver PriceNokia G42 5G Phone LaunchedApple iPhone 15 Series Pre-OrderDelhi Weather UpdateNipah Virus UpdateAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in stateTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISROWe are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon