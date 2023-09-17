With navigation tech advanced, Centre looks to tap heritage of lighthouses

Why did Delhi drown under torrential rains, surge in water levels of Yamuna
International tourism reaches pre-pandemic levels, doubles in Q1FY23
Revenge tourism, World Cup fever drive transactions in FY23: Razorpay
Tourism expected to create 130-140 mn jobs by 2030: PM Modi at Rozgar Mela
After bananas, now apples get costlier due to torrential rains in Himachal
33 pilots, 97 cabin-crew members found drunk on duty in H1 of 2023: DGCA
Explore new markets to reach $10 bn exports by 2030: Goyal to spice sector
'Domestic manufacturing of premium lighting products may double in 3 yrs'
Gen X, Millennials curious to leverage AI at work: LinkedIn survey
Brent oil prices top $94 a bbl, up for a third week on supply curbs