Investment worth $30 billion likely in semiconductor space in 4 years

This is about 6% of new investment in the sector globally

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

It could be the coming of age for India in the global semiconductor field.

With new projects being announced, under discussion, and even cleared this week, India, according to industry estimates, could see an investment of around $30 billion in this space in the next two to four years. 

Of this, 60 per cent has been cleared by the Union Cabinet.
 
For a country that is getting into the game after 17 years of aborted attempts, that would constitute 5-6 per cent of the over $500 billion of fresh investment in the semiconductor space, both in new plants and

