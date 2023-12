This analysis covers 445 S&P BSE 500 companies with uniform data across years. (Chart 1)

Indian companies spent Rs 651.3 trillion in the last decade, but less than one per cent of that money went on research and development (R&D). As a share of net sales, spending on R&D was 0.3 per cent in the Financial Year 2022-23 (FY23). It was 0.4 per cent in FY19.

