Home / Industry / News / Zepto, Blinkit, Instamart club orders to cut costs, boost efficiency

The move extends delivery times and lowers per-order payouts for delivery partners

Representative Image

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 9:40 PM IST

In a move towards achieving profitability and sustainable scaling, quick commerce (qcom) platforms are increasingly resorting to batching or clubbing multiple orders.
 
Top players like Zepto, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart Minutes, and BigBasket are already using this strategy to enhance efficiency and optimise inventory management.
 
Order batching or clubbing is a process where a dark store packs more than one order (usually two) simultaneously and the delivery partner takes them to the customers in a single run. Qcom platforms use advanced algorithms to identify route overlaps and align delivery windows.
 
Qcom platform Zepto said the company has always used smart
