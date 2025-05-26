Monday, May 26, 2025 | 09:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Duty drawback on inputs used in export products shouldn't be denied

There is no bar on applying for advance authorisation under SION or Para 4.07 of HBP while your request for review of the SION under Para 4.06 of the HBP is pending

Some countries require their embassies or consulates abroad to validate the export documents of the sellers in respect of goods shipped to their countries.

TNC Rajagopalan
May 26 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

The standard input-output norms (SION) for our product are already fixed but they do not fully meet our requirements. So, we had applied for review of the norms under Para 4.06 of the HBP, which is still under consideration. Meanwhile, we have received an order for export of the same product. Can we now apply for advance authorisation under SION or under Para 4.07 of the HBP to meet our immediate requirement?
 
Yes. There is no bar on applying for advance authorisation under SION or Para 4.07 of HBP while your request for review of the SION under Para 4.06
Topics : Exports trade

