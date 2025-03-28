Chaitra Navratri 2025: Will it begin on 30 or 31st March? Key dates inside

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Navratri, which means "nine nights", is a vibrant festival celebrated by the Hindu community worldwide. There are two major Navratris – Chaitra Navratri and Sharada Navratri, celebrated every year. The Sharada Navratri is considered the main Navratri and falls in the month of September-October, while the Chaitra Navratri gets its name from the month of Chaitra, the name for March-April in Hindi. This is the occasion of Chaitra Navratri which holds significant cultural and spiritual importance in Hinduism. The nine-day festival is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her various forms, representing the triumph of good over evil. This auspicious festival, Chaitra Navratri, also marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year in many parts of India, especially in North India.
Chaitra Navratri 2025 dateThis year, the Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 30 and will conclude on April 7.
Chaitra Navratri 2025: All nine daysEach day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to a specific form of Goddess Durga. On these days, devotees observe fast, and do special prayers and rituals. Here are the important dates:
- March 30, 2025 - Pratipada (Ghatasthapana & Shailputri Puja)
- March 31, 2025 - Dwitiya (Brahmacharini Puja)
- April 1, 2025 - Tritiya (Chandraghanta Puja)
- April 2, 2025 - Chaturthi (Kushmanda Puja)
- April 3, 2025 - Panchami (Skandamata Puja)
- April 4, 2025 - Shashti (Katyayani Puja)
- April 5, 2025 - Saptami (Kalaratri Puja)
- April 6, 2025 - Ashtami (Mahagauri Puja & Kanya Pujan)
- April 7, 2025 - Navami (Siddhidatri Puja & Ram Navami)
When is Ram Navami?Ram Navami generally falls on the ninth and the last day of Chaitra Navratri. During Ram Navami, Lord Rama and Goddess Durga's devotees perform specific rituals and traditions, including havan, wearing new clothes, visiting temples, and offering prayers to seek their blessings.
This is also a time for spiritual growth, self-reflection, and devotion to the divine feminine and masculine energies.