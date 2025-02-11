Minimalist maximalist: How narrative around wedding couture has changed

It is a pleasant December afternoon in the City of Joy — Kolkata. Sabyasachi Mukherjee, a name celebrated as India’s most influential and globally recognised designer, has agreed to meet at his atelier in a heritage building on Chowringhee Road near Park Street. This is his office, and it bears a no-nonsense look. The walls are plain white, and bare. There is a large wooden platform at the reception, but that’s bare, too, with only the brand’s logo — the Royal Bengal Tiger — to adorn it. There are none of those opulent chandeliers or large vases that speak of