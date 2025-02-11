Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 06:05 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Lifestyle / Minimalist maximalist: How narrative around wedding couture has changed

Minimalist maximalist: How narrative around wedding couture has changed

From the colour red and his first bridal lehenga to how the narrative around wedding couture has changed, Sabyasachi Mukherjee takes Akshara Srivastava through his creative journey

Sabyasachi Mukherjee
Premium

Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
10 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 6:01 AM IST
It is a pleasant December afternoon in the City of Joy  — Kolkata. Sabyasachi Mukherjee, a name celebrated as India’s most influential and globally recognised designer, has agreed to meet at his atelier in a heritage building on Chowringhee Road near Park Street. This is his office, and it bears a no-nonsense look. The walls are plain white, and bare. There is a large wooden platform at the reception, but that’s bare, too, with only the brand’s logo  — the Royal Bengal Tiger — to adorn it. There are none of those opulent chandeliers or large vases that speak of
Topics : wedding Fashion Wedding outfit

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon