Commodity ETF flows surge as gold and silver catch investors' fancy

Aggregate inflows into commodity exchange traded funds (ETFs) surged to a record high of ₹4,085 crore in June as silver ETFs continued to garner higher sums and gold ETF inflows bounced back post a period of profit booking.

Silver ETF inflows jumped 2.4 times month-on-month (M-o-M) to a new high of ₹2,005 crore. Gold ETF inflows at ₹2,081 crore was up 7-folds compared to the previous month’s tally.

Experts said the higher investor interest in precious metals was driven by shifts in asset allocation amid global uncertainties.

Other factors like the demand-supply equation and growing acceptance of the mutual fund