Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 12:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Commodities / Donald Trump tariffs defuse US sanctions on Russian oil, favour India

Donald Trump tariffs defuse US sanctions on Russian oil, favour India

Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, among others, had agreed to term contract extensions this year with Iraq, Saudi Arabia and UAE

oil
Premium

A senior official from a state refiner said that banks were scrutinising shipments closely and demanding more documents after the January sanctions.

S Dinakar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 12:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian refiners are staring at an unexpected upside from US President Donald Trump’s high global tariffs, which are neutralising stringent sanctions enforced in January by the US on Russian oil exports , government and refining officials said.
Russia is India’s biggest supplier of oil. 
Also, a large price cut by Saudi Arabia, India’s third largest oil supplier, for May loadings to Asia and a higher-than-expected increase in OPEC output, partly prompted by volatility in the oil market from Trump’s tariffs, stand to benefit Indian state-run refiners, refining officials said. 
Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, among others, had agreed to
Topics : Trump tariffs Russia Russia Oil production

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon