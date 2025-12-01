Gold and silver ETF assets double in six months on record inflows

Gold and silver holdings of domestic mutual funds (MFs) have more than doubled over the past six months, driven by record inflows into exchange traded funds (ETFs) coupled with the sharp rise in precious metal prices.

Gold and silver ETFs had combined assets under management (AUM) of around Rs 1.6 trillion at the end of November, an over 100 per cent jump from Rs 79,319 crore in May 2025, show data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India ( Amfi ).

Inflows data derived from the latest AUM figures indicate that the inflow momentum, while slowing in November, remains