Gold's record run: Heirlooms put on sale, buyers turn to lightweight bling

The bustle, so typical of a wedding season, is conspicuously absent in Bowbazar, Kolkata’s storied jewellery district. Around 350 shops line this central stretch of the city, but the ennui in the air is unmistakable.

Gold prices have skyrocketed to a point where shoppers’ budgets are falling woefully short, says a salesperson at Gold Emporium. “Sales are down significantly. Those who want to gift gold to their near and dear ones are not getting anything worthwhile within their budget. Even something as basic as a nose pin now costs ₹6,000. And who gives a nose pin?”

“People are looking for