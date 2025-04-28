Monday, April 28, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold's record run: Heirlooms put on sale, buyers turn to lightweight bling

Gold's record run: Heirlooms put on sale, buyers turn to lightweight bling

With budgets under strain, shoppers are turning to old jewellery to meet new needs

Bowbazar jewellery market, gold prices Kolkata, gold sales drop India, wedding season gold demand, retail gold prices India, gold price impact on shopping, gold jewellery sales slowdown, gold prices breach ₹1 lakh, lightweight gold jewellery demand,
Premium

In India, gold is more than an investment; it is an emotion. Selling gold, particularly heirlooms, is often a measure of desperation. But today, with the yellow metal at historic highs, sentiment is shifting

Akshara SrivastavaSharleen DsouzaIshita Ayan DuttShine Jacob New Delhi\Mumbai\Kolkata\Chennai
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 11:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The bustle, so typical of a wedding season, is conspicuously absent in Bowbazar, Kolkata’s storied jewellery district. Around 350 shops line this central stretch of the city, but the ennui in the air is unmistakable.
 
Gold prices have skyrocketed to a point where shoppers’ budgets are falling woefully short, says a salesperson at Gold Emporium. “Sales are down significantly. Those who want to gift gold to their near and dear ones are not getting anything worthwhile within their budget. Even something as basic as a nose pin now costs ₹6,000. And who gives a nose pin?”
 
“People are looking for
Topics : Gold trade Jewellers Gold jewellery

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon