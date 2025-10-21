New Samvat 2082: Investors could look at buying gold and silver on dips

Samvat 2081 saw the best returns in three decades for gold and silver. The gold price in Mumbai was higher by 60.4 per cent at Monday’s close, and silver by 68.7 per cent. Samvat 2082 is expected to be another good year, except that there is a possibility of sharp swings in the two precious metals due to profit-booking.
The reasons behind the ongoing unprecedented bull run are many. The most significant is the debasement of the dollar. However, a sharp and unprecedented rally in both precious metals, and all-around buying, has led them into an overbought zone.
Both gold and silver have benefited from their safe-haven status following the US government shutdown, significant buying by central banks to increase their reserves, and a voracious appetite for investment demand so far. The expected correction may create panic for recent entrants, suggest market experts.
“The recent entrants, if they continue to hold a long-term view, could get over any near-term retracements and corrections that are expected to be equally sharp, as the upside rally lately was also sharp. Friday night’s sharp correction in silver was a classic example of what lies ahead for late bloomers,” said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, head, Commtrendz Research.
On Friday evening, when US markets opened, the gold price on MCX futures fell by ₹7,000 per 10 gram, while silver lost ₹17,000 per kg. Both recovered from day lows later. On Tuesday, too, the spot gold price in the international market was down over 2 per cent to around $4,260 levels, after hitting a record level of $4,381.60 in intra-day trade on Monday. Likewise, silver is down about 8 per cent from a record high of $54.50 per ounce it scaled on Friday, to around $50.25 (intra-day) on Tuesday.
Nigam Arora, the US-based algorithms analyst and author of The Arora Report, said, “The primary narrative driving gold and silver higher is dollar debasement. Based on The Arora Report algorithms, there is a 65 per cent probability that this narrative will continue, but it is not possible at this time to confidently predict the intensity of this narrative.”
Painting scenarios, Arora says, “If the dollar-debasement narrative becomes intense, gold can hit $6,000 per ounce and silver can reach $75 per ounce. On the other hand, both gold and silver are technically very overbought. As a result, a sharp pullback can occur anytime. A sharp pullback can bring gold to $3,500 and silver to $40. An even sharper correction can occur if inflation heats up and the US Federal Reserve is unable to lower interest rates as anticipated.”
In other words, investors have to be prepared for very sharp movements in both precious metals. They may ultimately win, but the corrections may test their nerves.
Gnanasekar said, “Outlook (for gold and silver) presently remains cautiously bullish with chances of a 10–20 per cent correction looking more likely. Once the froth disappears, genuine buyers could be seen entering again. Having said that, the undercurrent remains strong despite the possibility of an expected correction.”
There is a general agreement on the ‘buy on dips’ strategy, more so in silver.
Chirag Thakkar, director, Amrapali Gujarat, one of the largest players in silver, said, “The bull run in silver has just begun. After half a century of facing resistance at $50, silver has decisively crossed it. Now, any correction to $50 or maybe below could be short-lived. All the dips should be utilised as a buying opportunity.”
This bull run in silver, according to Thakkar, is largely led by investment demand, while industrial demand has provided further impetus. In the near future, he expects silver to test $60 and, in the next 12 months, $75 levels.
One of the reasons behind the craze for silver is the fear that the US may declare silver a critical mineral. If that fear turns out to be true, exports of silver from the US may stop, and London silver stocks will also dry up. This will further boost silver prices. However, such fears were also expressed for gold, but that has not materialised.
As of now, demand for physical silver is so high that the white metal is quoting at a premium in many markets, including India, China, Southeast Asia, and Dubai. Dubai is a trading hub, and the premium there is unusual. This explains the scarcity of the metal.