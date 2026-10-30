Friday, October 30, 2026 | 08:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Oil prices rise on supply concerns as Houthis attack Saudi Arabia

Oil prices rise on supply concerns as Houthis attack Saudi Arabia

Brent crude futures rose 86 cents, or ‌0.75%, to $115.74 a barrel as of 0122 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 72 cents, or 0.71%, to $102.72

crude oil. oil

For the month, Brent was on course to finish nearly 14% higher, while WTI was heading for a 15% jump to close above $100 for the first time since April

Reuters SINGAPORE
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2026 | 8:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil prices climbed in early trade on Friday on supply concerns after Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis stepped up attacks ​on Saudi Arabia, on track for a fourth straight monthly ​gain and the steepest since July.

Brent crude futures rose 86 cents, or ‌0.75%, to $115.74 a barrel as of 0122 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 72 cents, or 0.71%, to $102.72.

For the month, Brent was on course to finish nearly 14% higher, while WTI was heading for a 15% jump to close above $100 for the first time since April.

On Thursday, the Houthis said they had attacked several sites in Saudi Arabia, including its largest oil refinery, Ras Tanura, the Rabigh refinery and an Aramco facility in Abqaiq, while a Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted a cruise missile ‌launched by the Houthis towards the kingdom's western region.

 

"Continued kinetic action around the Strait of Hormuz amidst doubts of a viable diplomatic pathway are keeping oil prices elevated in expectation of an escalation of the conflict in coming weeks," said MST Marquee Head of Energy Research Saul Kavonic.

Also Read

Kartavya Bhavan, Finance ministry

Price stability top policy agenda in H2FY27 amid inflation: FinMin review

oil refinery, oil

Oil prices fall as hopes of US-Iran peace talks ease supply fears

(From left) Gautam Chhaochharia, UBS; Sandeep Bhatia, Macquarie; Sanjay Mookim, JPMorgan; and Venugopal Garre, Bernstein | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

BFSI Insight Summit 2026: 'Lower taxes may bring back foreign investors'

Brent oil prices have firmed above $110 per barrel in late October.

Brent holds atop $110 as geopolitical risk overrides easing physical stress

Strategic Petroleum Reserve, SPR, Chandikhol, Odisha, ISPRL, ADNOC, UAE, crude oil, crude oil reserves, India oil security, West Asia crisis, petroleum reserves, IOC, Indian Oil Corporation, Paradip refinery, energy security, oil supply disruption, M

Oil rises after attack on Saudi Arabian refinery reignites supply concerns

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Vice President JD Vance had reached out to Iran to help ​the country get medical supplies, after US media reported Vance had written to Tehran's top ‌security official to revive peace talks.

Iran has received a letter from Vance but it has not responded to it yet, the country's semi-official Tasnim ​news agency ‌reported, while adding that Tehran wants the US to meet its conditions and "any position ‌that contradicts this framework is unacceptable."

Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said three tankers hit sea mines, exploded and caught fire while attempting to use an unauthorised route ‌south ​of the Strait ​of Hormuz.

Amid security concerns in the region, ExxonMobil and Chevron have cancelled plans for their executives to travel to the United Arab Emirates' ‌biggest oil show ​next week, two sources familiar with the developments told Reuters. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold, silver open weak after Fed keeps rates unchanged, prices volatile

gold, silver, gold silver, gold silver prices

Gold, silver prices slip ahead of US Fed decision, Israel election results

gold, jewellery, gold jewellery, chains, gold chains

Jewellers hold back gold purchases betting on further price drops

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold prices fall ₹492 ahead of US Fed meeting, silver slips ₹2,004

Strategic Petroleum Reserve, SPR, Chandikhol, Odisha, ISPRL, ADNOC, UAE, crude oil, crude oil reserves, India oil security, West Asia crisis, petroleum reserves, IOC, Indian Oil Corporation, Paradip refinery, energy security, oil supply disruption, M

Oil eases on Gulf diplomacy hopes, Saudi attacks keep supply worries alive

Topics : Crude Oil Price Oil Prices Crude Oil Prices

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyJio Platforms Share PriceQ2 Results TodayMarket fall explainedMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferCabinet approves 3% DA hikeGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2026 | 8:45 AM IST