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Home / Markets / Commodities / Oil rises as risks of prolonged West Asia conflict heighten supply worries

Oil rises as risks of prolonged West Asia conflict heighten supply worries

Brent crude futures climbed 34 cents, or 0.35%, ‌to $97.34 a barrel by 0000 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $92.63 a barrel, up $1.15, or 1.26%

crude oil. oil

Brent rose to its highest level since July 24 in the previous session, as traders continued to build a risk premium into prices amid heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 7:28 AM IST

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Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday as risks of a prolonged conflict in the West Asia grew after Iran threatened to ​retaliate against any new US attacks on its assets, ​heightening worries over supply disruption.

Brent crude futures climbed 34 cents, or 0.35%, ‌to $97.34 a barrel by 0000 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $92.63 a barrel, up $1.15, or 1.26%.

Brent rose to its highest level since July 24 in the previous session, as traders continued to build a risk premium into prices amid heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global crude shipments.

 

Iran warned on Monday that energy infrastructure across the Gulf, including US oil and gas interests, was vulnerable. This follows tit-for-tat strikes during the weekend, with no sign of progress towards ‌a diplomatic breakthrough.

On Saturday, US forces struck three Iranian oil tankers, including one near Kharg Island, Iran's main oil export hub, according to US Central Command. The attacks followed strikes by Iran's Revolutionary Guards on US warships operating in the region.

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As Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors

Oil prices edge lower as markets weigh renewed US-Iran supply risks

"The recent escalation of the West Asia conflict has increased the likelihood of a prolonged standoff, punctuated by calibrated military action by the US ​and Iran. This could see Persian Gulf supply remain constrained through the rest of 2026," Daniel ‌Hynes, an analyst at ANZ, said in a note.

"We don't expect a full return to pre-war throughput until late Q1 or early Q2 ​2027."

MARKET OUTLOOK

Meanwhile, ‌Goldman Sachs raised its Brent and WTI price forecasts by $5 to $85 and $80, respectively, for ‌December 2026 and to $80 and $75, respectively, for 2027, reflecting its new assumption that West Asia shipping disruptions continue into 2027.

In financial services platform Marex's September ‌commodity ​outlook, analyst Ed ​Meir said that as long as the war continues, which it thinks it will given "the multitude of issues that have yet to ‌be addressed", crude oil ​prices will likely remain elevated through year-end.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 7:28 AM IST