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Home / Markets / Commodities / Oil prices extend gains as US-Iran strikes threaten West Asia supplies

Oil prices extend gains as US-Iran strikes threaten West Asia supplies

Brent crude futures climbed 52 cents, or 0.54%, to $96.80 a barrel by 2354 ‌GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $92.14 a barrel, up 66 cents, or 0.72%

crude oil, oil

US forces struck three Iranian oil tankers on Saturday, US Central Command said, including one off the coast of Kharg Island, near Iran's key oil export hub | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters SINGAPORE
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 7:59 AM IST

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Oil prices extended gains on Monday as tit-for-tat strikes between the US and Iran on vessels sailing in the Strait of Hormuz and ​other areas heightened concerns of a prolonged supply disruption from the ​West Asia.

Brent crude futures climbed 52 cents, or 0.54 per cent, to $96.80 a barrel by 2354 ‌GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $92.14 a barrel, up 66 cents, or 0.72 per cent.

Brent rose 7.8 per cent last week while WTI gained nearly 10 per cent after the US and Iran resumed attacks and caused a reduction in oil flows through the Hormuz strait where a fifth of the world's oil supply used to transit.

 

US forces struck three Iranian oil tankers on Saturday, US Central Command said, including one off the coast of Kharg Island, near Iran's key oil export hub.

The navy of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Saturday it targeted three oil tankers that were travelling through unauthorized routes in the Strait of ‌Hormuz as well as three additional US vessels in other areas.

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Oil prices edge lower as markets weigh renewed US-Iran supply risks

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The Saturday attacks represented a "major escalation in the maritime conflict", maritime intelligence firm Marisks said.

"Commercial tankers are now being deliberately used as instruments of reciprocal economic pressure, substantially weakening the previous distinction between military confrontation and commercial shipping," it added.

An average of 10 commodity ships transited the Strait of Hormuz per day over the past 10 days, the lowest since May, data from analytics firm Kpler showed on ​Monday.

A restricted zone will be announced outside the Strait of Hormuz in coming days, Mohsen Rezaei, the secretary ‌of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said on Sunday, according to state media.

OPEC+ kept its oil output policy unchanged for October at a meeting on Sunday, the producer group ​said in ‌a statement, as it needs to agree new quotas before deciding its next output steps.

A prolonged standoff, ‌punctuated by calibrated military action by the US and Iran, appeared to be the most likely scenario and was likely to delay the path to full recovery of West Asia ‌supply, ​ANZ analysts said ​in a note.

"We then expect exports to remain constrained through the rest of 2026, before a gradual reopening late in Q4 2026," they said, adding that a ‌return to pre-war throughput ​is not expected until late first quarter or early second quarter of 2027. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Crude Oil Price Oil Prices Crude Oil Prices global oil prices

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 7:59 AM IST