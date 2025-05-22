Silver ETFs gain traction as industrial demand, returns outshine gold

Silver could soon gain favour among investors, especially as global trade deals are formalised. While gold has dominated investor interest over the past year amid geopolitical tensions and trade conflicts, silver is beginning to emerge from its shadow.

For the three-year period, gold and silver funds have given an average return of 21.28 per cent and 14.78 per cent compounded annually, respectively. However, over the past month, gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have fallen by 1.62 per cent while silver ETFs have gained 0.55 per cent on average. Experts believe gold remains a core component of diversified portfolios, but silver offers