Fine print in WazirX user agreement sparks concerns over dispute resolution

For investors on the crypto exchange platform WazirX, it would be a tedious and expensive process if they choose the legal route to retrieve any of their funds lost in the recent cyber theft. The crypto platform lost $230 million in a cyberattack last month.

The fine print in WazirX’s user agreement leaves its investors with few options for resolution.

Zanmai Labs, doing business as WazirX in India, includes a dispute resolution clause in its user agreement that requires investors to provide the company “an opportunity to resolve any claims by contacting them on their website, mobile, or desktop applications” first.

However, if