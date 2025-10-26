Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 10:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Interviews / 2025 may push IPO totals near or above 2024's record: Amit Ramchandani

2025 may push IPO totals near or above 2024's record: Amit Ramchandani

With mega IPOs from Lenskart and Groww ahead, India's record ₹1.6 trillion fundraising looks set to be topped, says Ramchandani

Amit Ramchandani, managing director and chief executive officer of Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors
premium

Amit Ramchandani, managing director and chief executive officer of Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors

Samie Modak Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With large initial public offerings (IPOs) such as Lenskart and Groww set to launch, this year’s IPO mobilisation tally is set to cross last year’s record of ₹1.6 trillion, says Amit Ramchandani, managing director and chief executive officer of Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors. In an email interview with Samie Modak, he says a diversified pipeline and resilient domestic liquidity make the 2026 outlook equally buoyant. Edited excerpts: 
What factors are driving the revival in equity capital markets? 
The rebound since April stems from three factors. First, early-year geopolitical and macroeconomic concerns have moderated, supported by Reserve Bank of India repo
Topics : Market Interviews initial public offerings India IPO Capital markets Equity capital market ECM
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon