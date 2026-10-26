₹3 crore retirement corpus can be enough for many Indians: Neha Nagar

Financial freedom is not necessarily about accumulating enormous wealth or retiring at a fixed age, content creator and financial educator Neha Nagar said in conversation with Puneet Wadhwa at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2026's Smart Arena segment. Sharing her perspective on building financial security, Nagar suggested that a retirement corpus of ₹3 crore could be sufficient for financial independence, depending on individual expenses and lifestyle.

Edited Excerpts below:

How do you define financial freedom, and how does it change across age groups?

Financial freedom is not about having a lot of money, because everyone has a different definition of wealth. It is about not having to work just for money. For some people, it means being able to quit a toxic job whenever they want; for others, it means having the freedom to start a business or work on their own terms. Financial independence does not necessarily mean stopping work. It means having the financial security to decide how you want to live. For many Indians, I believe a corpus of ₹3 crore can be a useful starting benchmark, depending on their expenses and lifestyle.

Young Indians are earning more at the beginning of their careers than previous generations did. Are they getting closer to financial freedom?

Saving has become much more difficult because companies are constantly encouraging us to spend. Previous generations could often save towards major goals with a few years of earnings, but today, housing costs and lifestyle expectations have changed significantly. We also need to distinguish between luxury housing and affordable housing. A large part of the real estate market caters to premium buyers, while affordability remains a challenge for many young people. Higher salaries do not automatically translate into financial independence if expenses and aspirations rise just as quickly.

How is social media influencing financial decisions, particularly among Gen Z?

Social media has become part of our everyday lives. We wake up and check our phones, and within minutes, we are exposed to people who appear richer, more successful or happier than us. We see someone vacationing, buying a house or purchasing a car, and start comparing their lives with ours. When we feel inadequate, we often try to make ourselves feel better by shopping online or ordering food. Initially, this comparison may be aspirational. But when we work hard and see our salaries increase by only 5 per cent, 6 per cent or 10 per cent annually, those same videos can make us feel worse about ourselves. That is when aspiration can turn into fear of missing out (FOMO), impulsive spending and, in some cases, debt.

How can young people break the cycle of comparison and overspending?

The first step is to understand where you stand financially and where you want to go. Financial planning should be linked to life planning. Calculate your financial independence target and identify your other goals, whether buying a car or a house, getting married, supporting your parents or funding your children’s education. Write these goals down and plan for them. I am not saying that people should stop spending or enjoying life. Spend your money, but understand how much you can afford to spend. When you know that your financial goals are being taken care of, you can enjoy your spending without constantly worrying about the future.

Should young earners start investing with their first paycheck, or build an emergency fund first?

I often meet teenagers aged 16 or 17 who ask me which systematic investment plan (SIP) they should start. My advice is that they should not rush into investing before they have focused on their personal development. If you are under 20, prioritise developing your skills, improving your personality, maintaining your health, spending time with family and friends, and exploring the world. These investments in yourself can potentially improve your earning capacity far more than putting a small amount into a financial product at that stage. Once you have developed these foundations and can consistently save money, you can start investing with even ₹500 or ₹1,000 a month. A simple index fund or mutual fund can be a starting point, provided you understand the risks and suitability of the investment.

Doesn’t starting early give investors a greater benefit from the power of compounding?

Compounding is important, but we often look at it too narrowly. Suppose you spend ₹5,000 on an AI course that helps you develop a skill, improve your confidence, and secure a better job or client. The additional income you earn over the next decade could potentially outweigh the returns from investing that amount alone. This is why I believe people under 20 should focus on themselves first. Once they are earning, saving consistently, and ready to invest, they can begin with simple financial products and allow compounding to work over time.

With AI reshaping careers, how important is it to have a second source of income?

Job losses are happening, sometimes on a significant scale. These developments can be frightening, but we should not assume that AI will only destroy jobs. New opportunities will also emerge. Instead of reacting entirely out of fear, focus on what you can do to improve your position. Upgrade your skills, become more efficient at your current job and explore opportunities to freelance alongside your employment. Once your additional work or business becomes sustainable, you can consider making a transition. Building a second income stream can be useful, but strengthening your existing skills and employability should come first.

How should young professionals divide their money between spending, saving and investing?

For people in their early twenties, spending on themselves can be more valuable than putting every available rupee into investments. Before the age of 25, I would prioritise skills, career development and personal growth. As income and financial stability improve, the 50:30:20 budgeting rule can be a useful starting point: allocate 50 per cent of income to needs, 30 per cent to wants and 20 per cent to savings and investments. However, these proportions are not rigid. Your age, salary, expenses and financial goals should determine how you divide your money. The important thing is to build a habit of saving without sacrificing the development that can improve your future earning potential.

Is ₹3 crore really enough to retire, considering inflation and rising expenses?

The ₹3 crore figure is a starting benchmark, not a universal retirement number. One way to estimate your financial independence corpus is to calculate your annual expenses and multiply them by 25. For example, if your annual expenses are ₹10 lakh, the calculation gives you a target of ₹2.5 crore. A ₹3 crore corpus could therefore be sufficient for someone whose expenses and circumstances fit that estimate. However, expenses change as life progresses. Marriage, children, healthcare and responsibilities towards parents can all increase the amount you need. Inflation also affects purchasing power. That is why you should review your finances and retirement target at least once a year and adjust them as your circumstances change.

How can young investors prepare themselves psychologically for stock market volatility?

Fear often comes from a lack of knowledge. When markets fall, investors who do not understand market cycles may panic and make decisions that hurt their long-term goals. Learn how markets have performed over time. Look at historical charts of the Nifty 50 and major international markets to understand that declines and corrections are part of investing, even though markets have also experienced periods of growth. You do not need to become an expert stock picker. If you invest through mutual funds, understand the products you own and seek appropriate financial advice. Knowledge and a clear investment plan can help you avoid reacting emotionally to every market movement.

If you could change one money habit among young Indians, what would it be?

Stay happy. When you are content with your life, you become a much more difficult customer for companies trying to persuade you to spend. When you are unhappy or constantly comparing yourself with others, you become more vulnerable to advertising and impulsive purchases. You may spend on food, fashion or beauty products simply to feel better. Building financial security is important, but so is learning to be content with what you have. When you stop using spending to compensate for dissatisfaction, it becomes easier to make better financial decisions.