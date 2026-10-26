Universal banking a natural next step for small finance banks, say CEOs

Small finance banks (SFBs) have made significant strides in bringing underserved customers into the formal financial system, but the scale of unmet credit demand means their financial inclusion mandate remains far from complete, according to Baskar Babu Ramachandran, managing director and chief executive officer of Suryoday Small Finance Bank, and PN Vasudevan, MD and CEO of Equitas Small Finance Bank.

Speaking at a panel discussion at the Business Standard BFSI Summit on Monday on the topic ‘Mandate Fulfilled. Universal Bank Next?’, the two speakers said that while SFBs have expanded access to credit and savings products, becoming universal banks represents a natural next step for the sector.

Vasudevan said unmet credit demand among informal and semi-formal borrowers in India was estimated at around Rs 85 lakh crore, equivalent to one-third of the country’s total banking credit.

“If you ask me whether SFBs has delivered the mandate at a universal or at a national level, obviously no. The size of the problem is just too huge. It's impossibly huge,” he said.

Vasudevan said that if the country's 11 SFBs continued to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 per cent, and unmet credit demand did not rise with inflation, it would take them 65 years to meet the entire demand.

However, the banks have made a meaningful contribution at an individual level, he said. While SFBs account for around 1.5 per cent of total banking credit, they contribute almost 10 per cent of the banking industry's client base, reflecting their progress on the financial inclusion mandate.

Ramachandran of Suryoday Small Finance Bank said financial inclusion needed to be viewed beyond credit, with greater attention paid to the gap on the savings side of household balance sheets.

“What probably SFBs have done is that as an MFI you only cater to the small credit side and the rest has to be handed over to the banks. That missing middle asset is famously called everywhere, a pipe,” he said.

He said SFBs had expanded to offer products such as small-ticket and affordable home loans and vehicle loans, with many having grown at least fivefold in the last 10 years. The next step, he said, was to help customers move from being small-ticket borrowers to managing their household finances more holistically.

“Every Indian today probably has an operative savings account, which was a huge challenge before we became an SFB. Today that challenge does not really exist, 99.9 per cent have an operative savings account,” Ramachandran said.

The push towards universal banking is also driven by the limitations associated with the SFB tag, he said. The designation can influence how depositors perceive a bank.

“The tag of small finance makes us look risky, and sometimes we also start feeling risky. This really puts in a weight in terms of cost of deposits, everybody asking the question - small finance bank means what?” Ramachandran said. “That’s one of the reasons why some of us SFBs want to move quickly to drop the tag of ‘small finance’.”

Vasudevan of Equitas Small Finance Bank described the transition to universal banking as a natural progression for SFBs, as their regulatory responsibilities are already broadly similar to those of universal banks, with relatively few corresponding advantages.

He said that the real benefit of an SFB is that the probability of getting a licence may be that much higher compared to a person applying directly for a universal bank.

“So, if you ask me whether we aspire to be a universal bank, then the answer, obviously, is a clear yes, because that, we believe, is the natural maturity model for us,” he said.