Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 09:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Interviews / Additional rate cuts may offer diminishing returns: Vetri Subramaniam

Additional rate cuts may offer diminishing returns: Vetri Subramaniam

SIP investors must diversify across market caps, with largecaps better for lump-sum bets amid high mid-smallcap valuations, says Subramaniam

Vetri Subramaniam, managing director and chief executive officer designate at UTI Asset Management Company
premium

Vetri Subramaniam, managing director and chief executive officer designate at UTI Asset Management Company

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 9:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vetri Subramaniam, managing director and chief executive officer designate at UTI Asset Management Company, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that for those investing via the systematic investment plan (SIP) route, it is important that contributions are diversified across schemes by market capitalisation in the current market scenario. Edited excerpts: 
After the goods and services tax recalibration, do you think the government has maxed out on policy initiatives from a short- to medium-term perspective?
 
There is still scope for the government to do more, but equally, companies and other constituents of the economy have room to act. I don’t
Topics : Market Interviews UTI Asset Management SIP investment Indian Mutual Fund Industry Markets US economy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon