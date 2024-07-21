Capital spending on infrastructure will once again be in focus: Rahul Singh

Business Standard
Rahul Singh, CIO-Equities, Tata Asset Management
Premium

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2024 | 11:29 PM IST
The government has enough fiscal room to deliver a positive Budget, says RAHUL SINGH, chief investment officer-equities at Tata Asset Management. In an interview with Khushboo Tiwari, Singh notes that, barring a few sectors, markets have reached valuations that require bullish assumptions to justify. Edited excerpts:

What are your expectations from the Budget?
 
The government’s discipline towards fiscal targets will continue to be a central theme. Another recurring theme, seen over the last three Budgets, is the focus on capital spending on infrastructure. I see no dilution in that.

Given the cushion of robust tax revenue growth

First Published: Jul 21 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

