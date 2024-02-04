Sensex (    %)
                        
Commendable eschewal of populist schemes: Motilal Oswal Fin Services CEO

Oswal states that buoyant economic activity, declining input costs, and strong corporate earnings growth will keep sentiment positive

MOTILAL OSWAL, group managing director and chief executive officer of Motilal Oswal Financial Services
MOTILAL OSWAL, group managing director and chief executive officer of Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Sundar Sethuraman
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 9:16 PM IST
The government’s decision to resist any populist schemes ahead of elections and its commitment to bring down the fiscal deficit are commendable, says MOTILAL OSWAL, group managing director and chief executive officer of Motilal Oswal Financial Services. In an email interview with Sundar Sethuraman, Oswal states that buoyant economic activity, declining input costs, and strong corporate earnings growth will keep sentiment positive. Edited excerpts:

What are your thoughts on the 2024–25 (FY25) Interim Budget? Which companies could benefit from the government’s infrastructure push?
 
The Interim Budget primarily focused on fiscal consolidation by maintaining its investment-led spending growth strategy and refraining

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 9:16 PM IST

