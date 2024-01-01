Don't shun midcaps, smallcaps just because they surged 40-50%: Invesco CIO

The direction of interest rates globally and results of the Lok Sabha elections will determine the trajectory of the Indian equity markets in 2024, says Taher Badshah, chief investment officer (CIO), Invesco Mutual Fund. In a telephonic interview with Abhishek Kumar, Badshah says he is seeing opportunity in the mid-to-lower-end consumption pockets of the market that have not done well in the past two years. He is expecting the FMCG, banking and information technology sectors to turn the corner in 2024. Edited excerpts:

The market has ended 2023 on a strong note. Can this momentum continue in 2024?

What will