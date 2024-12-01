Business Standard
Home / Markets / Interviews / During downturns quality stocks truly survive, thrive: Saahil Murarka

During downturns quality stocks truly survive, thrive: Saahil Murarka

He tells that it may not be the wrong strategy to invest when the markets are at a high

Saahil Murarka, managing director of Batlivala & Karani Group | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Premium

Saahil Murarka, managing director of Batlivala & Karani Group | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Puneet Wadhwa
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Front-line indices have tumbled over 10 per cent from their recent peaks in the past few weeks. Saahil Murarka, managing director of Batlivala & Karani Group, tells Puneet Wadhwa in a conversation that it may not be the wrong strategy to invest when the markets are at a high, provided investors continue to stay invested and employ cost-averaging techniques. Edited excerpts:
 
You specialise in the small and midcap (SMID) segments as a research house, and these two segments have been hit the hardest in the recent market fall. What’s your take on this?
 
When dealing with the SMID segment, investors
Topics : stock market trading Midcap Midcap smallcap

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon