Earnings recovery expected to gather pace by FY27: Neelesh Surana

Markets are neither inexpensive enough to warrant a sharp re-rating nor stretched enough to pose immediate downside risks, says Neelesh Surana, chief investment officer, Mirae Asset Investment Managers India. In an interview with Samie Modak in Mumbai, Surana says domestic equity market performance is likely to mirror the underlying earnings trajectory, with profit growth expected to remain in the low-teens over the next couple of years. Edited excerpts:

How do you assess the market’s performance over the past 14-15 months? What factors have driven this consolidation?

The Indian market has delivered limited returns, with median performance for the NSE 500